Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, met with a number of leaders and senior government officials on the final day of the World Government Summit (WGS 2023), held in Dubai over the last three days.
Sheikh Saud met separately with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government; Prithvirajsingh Roupon, President of the Republic of Mauritius; Ulugbek Maripov, Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic; Akylbek Japarov, Chariman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kyrgyz Republi; Jessica Alupo, Ugandan Vice President; and Panagiotis Pikrammenos, Deputy Prime Minister of Greece.
Sheikh Saud discussed with the VIP guests ways to bolster cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries at various levels. He also exchanged with them views on an array of issues of common concern.
On the sidelines of the three-days summit, Sheikh Saud also met with a group of international private sector leaders, and exchanged with them ideas and visions that would explore opportunities for growth and find practical solutions to a number of economic challenges to build a better future for the generations to come.