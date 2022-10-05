Al Ain: World Animal Day is celebrated every year on October 4 and this year Al Ain Zoo reinforced its efforts to conserve wildlife and preserve their natural habitat.
Al Ain Zoo is home to more than 4,000 animals, around 30 per cent of whom are considered endangered species. The Zoo has worked on preserving these animals and spreading awareness through educating the public, especially the younger generation, on proper protection of all creatures.
Al Ain Zoo has supported the World Animal Day message of wildlife conservation and championing their survival on the planet by addressing the dangers of animal extinction, exploitation and trafficking.
Endangered species
Since its establishment in 1968, the Zoo has become a local and global supporter in the field of wildlife conservation and gene preservation, breeding and caring for high-risk endangered species such as the Dama gazelle, (Addax), the Arabian Sand Cat, the Arabian Leopard, Scimitar-horned oryx and the Arabian tahr. Some of these animals are on the verge of extinction and some of them have already become extinct in the wild as a result of destructive human practices such as illegal animal trade, urban encroachment on habitat and overfishing.
The Zoo has put in practice several environmental initiatives, events and conferences and adopts modern technological systems, exploratory education, veterinary training, and interactive youth training.
The Zoo also continuously adopts global programmes and implements joint efforts such as partnerships, local and international zoological society memberships, participation in several breeding programmes. This is in addition to the exchange of expertise and knowledge, and providing data to entities concerned through ZIMS, a zoo aquarium animal management software, which is also a global resources for information on animals.