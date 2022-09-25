One of the emirate’s most popular recreational and tourism destinations, the park’s new season will see a wide range of new unique interactive entertainment and educational experiences and the addition of a number of new animals.

Dubai Safari Park, which saw over half a million visits in the last season, is expected to ride on the rapidly growing international tourism interest in the emirate to be a big draw not only among residents but also global travellers.

Aligned with Dubai Municipality’s plan to create world-class recreational destinations, Dubai Safari Park has contributed to enriching Dubai’s value proposition as a major international tourism destination. The Park offers unique experiences with its diverse community of animals from across the world that live in a climate-controlled environment close to their natural habitat. Each season, the park revitalises its attractions to further enhance its offerings for visitors.

Ahmed Alzarooni, director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at the Dubai Municipality, said: “With attractions designed to appeal to visitors from across the world, the park is fully geared to offer another unique entertainment and educational experience for visitors. In the 2022-23 season, the park is strongly focused on raising awareness about preventing extinction of endangered species through animal breeding programmes. Dubai Safari Park has implemented a wide range of conservation strategies to provide a better life for the animals. The park’s dedicated veterinary and animal care units, together with other teams, work to maintain the highest global animal welfare benchmarks.”

New attractions

In November, a number of new animals will be added on the Safari Trip, which will contribute to enriching the visitor experience. Newborns of some animals, such as the Ankole-Watusi cow, the Eland antelope, the Arabian oryx, the Nile crocodile, and the water buffalo have already expanded the animal community in the Park.

Dubai Safari park packages

Spanning 119 hectares of immaculately landscaped spaces that provide hospitable animal habitats, Dubai Safari Park offers an experience that is distinctive compared to other parks and nature reserves. Visitors can enjoy its diverse themed sections including the African Village, Asian Village, the Arabian Desert Safari, the Explorer Village, and the Valley area. A range of packages such as Safari Plus Trip, apart from other special tour packages, cater to different visitor preferences and budgets.

Visitors taking the Safari King package can enjoy a unique personal experience in the company of a personal guide, who will provide information and commentary on the animals in the park. The Behind the Scenes package provides an exclusive 90-minute experience in which visitors can meet with animal care specialists, learn about the daily routine and special care provided to the animals, and interact closely with and feed a number of animals, while the Bush Photographer package, enables visitors to take pictures of animals from unique vantage points in the park.

Adventure experience

In addition to the safari packages, the park features a variety of entertainment shows, as well as restaurants and cafes offering local and international cuisines. Train services combined with bicycles, electric cars, and other environmentally friendly vehicles, provide a range of mobility options to facilitate movement between different parts of the park, providing a rich adventure experience for visitors.