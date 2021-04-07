Dubai: A woman was injured in a 28-vehicle crash on Emirates Road in Dubai during foggy weather conditions early on Wednesday morning.
According to Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Dubai Traffic Department at Dubai Police, a woman sustained moderate injuries after more than two dozen vehicles piled up in the accident due to poor visibility during fog.
“We received a report about a multi-vehicle collision involving 28 vehicles on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi after the Al Rowaiyah exit due to low visibility,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
How it happened
According to the police, the first accident happened between two vehicles as they failed to keep safe distance during poor visibility. As they stopped on the road, more than two dozen vehicles crashed behind them due to foggy weather conditions on the highway. This led to a massive traffic jam during the early-morning rush hours untilpolice arrived and cleared the road by removing the damaged vehicles.
Brig Al Mazroui urged motorists to exercise caution, adhere to safety rules and to reduce speed while driving during foggy and unstable weather conditions. “Accidents that happen during bad weather conditions tend to be more severe. Motorists must keep a safe distance between vehicles,” he said. He warned motorists of sudden swerving without using indicators.
Al Mazroui also urged motorists to use low-beam head lights and always indicate clearly when changing lanes. “Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to wait for the fog to clear and until visibility improves,” he said.