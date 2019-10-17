Representational image only. Image Credit: Pexels

Sharjah: Police are investigating the death of woman who was found in a pool of blood in a house in the Muweillah area of Sharjah last Thursday night.

Police received a call at about 9pm to say the 26-year-old Pakistani woman had been found.

“She was taken to Al Qassimi Hospital by ambulance where she was pronounced dead,” said an official.

A team of forensics from the Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the death and an autopsy has been carried out to determine the cause of death.

Initial investigations revealed the woman committed suicide, however foul play has not yet been ruled out.

The woman used a sharp tool to slash her left hand, which made her bleed to death, according to the official.

At the time of the incident, the woman was consuming alcohol with two men, who were also Pakistani. Neighbours reported hearing shouting, which suggests an argument broke out.

The woman locked herself in a toilet and didn’t respond to calls.

One of the men asked the building’s watchman for a screwdriver to open the door, where they found the woman in a pool of blood.

Police said the two men who were with the woman at the time admitted to consuming alcohol.

They were found to be under the influence of alcohol and one of the men had nail scratches on him.