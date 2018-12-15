Sharjah: A decomposed body was found on December 13 in an apartment in Sharjah’s Al Tawaun area following complaints from occupants of neighbouring apartments about a foul odour, police said on Saturday.
Sharjah Police found the body after officers entered the hotel apartment. The deceased was identified as E.A.G., a Moroccan resident aged 25 who rented the room for past 30 days.
The cause of death is not known.
According to residents, the woman lived alone in the apartment.
The police arrived at the scene of the incident around 6pm and opened the door after obtained the legal permission from public prosecution to enter the apartment.
The police found the body in an advance stage of decomposition and was moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The police did not rule out any foul play in the incident and the forensic report will determine the cause of the death.