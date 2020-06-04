Emirates Loto draw Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Emirates Loto, the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectables scheme with optional free entry to a weekly draw still has a huge Dh50 million up for grabs for collectable buyers over the weekend, following seven consecutive weeks of no jackpot winners to date.

Just as the region begins to resume daily life as it once was, picking up Dh50 million would be an incredible way to welcome the summer months of 2020, the organisers announced in a statement sent today (June 4).

Last weekend saw as many as seven lucky UAE residents share Dh1 million, and 39-year-old Neeraj Tiwari claimed his prize while in quarantine in his home country of India. Visiting his wife and two children, Neeraj entered the Emirates Loto draw before taking the trip and plans to share his winnings with his family.

Another six UAE residents including four Indian nationals, a UAE national and a Syrian also each took Dh142,857 home after matching five out of six numbers in last weekend’s draw.

For Muhand Nwaf Rezk, a 40-year-old Syrian executive director and a father-of-six, it was the first time he had ever won anything before and he plans to share his prize with his family and Emirates Red Crescent charity. Similarly, Sukhjinder Singh who originates from India entered the draw for the first time and won. Married with three children, he plans to build a new home in his native Punjab and donate to a local charity, Gurudwara.

Two more Indian UAE residents – 35-year-old Arun Unnikrishna Pillai and 40-year-old Muneer Kunnath – were both overjoyed to learn that they too had won a share of the Dh1 million prize. As for the sixth and seventh winners, an Indian national and an Emirati, they asked that their anonymity be respected.

The next live draw will take place at 9PM on Saturday, June 6 and can be viewed live on www.emiratesloto.com, Emirates Loto’s social media platforms and on Asianetnews Facebook page.