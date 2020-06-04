1 of 8
Of late, Hyundai has been quite aggressive of late with model updates across its range. Just because the Santa Fe is no more the company’s flagship SUV, Hyundai hasn’t relegated it to the backburner. Barely two years after the fourth generation of the family SUV was launched, a redesign has already been revealed.
In fact, Hyundai says this is more than just a mid-cycle design refresh and promises improved performance, handling and safety along with electrified powertrains.
From the front, the Santa Fe looks bolder thanks to a wider grille that essentially extends across the entire width of the vehicle with integrated LED daytime running lights. The slim headlights are reminiscent of the ones seen in the larger Palisade.
A character lines run along the length of the SUV connecting the DRL to the taillights, while increased width on wheel arches and 20-inch wheels help emphasize the Santa Fe’s sporty profile.
At the back, the 2021 Santa Fe’s redesigned taillights are connected across the rear hatch by a slim illuminated bar, carrying over the horizontal design theme on the front and sides of the vehicle. The wide reflector and skid plate add to the overall looks.
The redesigned interior apparently provides more space, comfort, and convenience compared to the previous model. Hyundai says every component in the cabin is finished in premium soft-touch materials. The center console sits high, giving the driver and front passenger better view outside.
For the first time, the new Santa Fe comes with a Terrain Mode selector: a control knob located in the center console to conveniently switch between different drive modes, optimising performance and HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) settings for different driving situations. This feature includes unique modes for sand, snow and mud, as well as eco, sport, comfort and smart modes, the last of which automatically recognises the driving style and selects a mode automatically.
“We modernized the New Santa Fe with premium features and appealing aesthetics that are sure to add value,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and head of Global Design Center. “The bold lines that extend from one side to the other and from front to back give Santa Fe a rugged yet refined look that SUV customers want. Besides, we’ve added numerous features and functions to create a truly family-focused SUV that is a pleasure to drive.”
