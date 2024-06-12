Situated in the passageway between Concourses B and C, this high-traffic area has been transformed into a canvas showcasing the beauty and diversity of wildlife. Fallows’ images, often captured in extreme conditions, offer an artistic perspective on the challenges facing biodiversity worldwide.

“Dubai Airports is a signatory of The Buckingham Palace Declaration and a member of the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports. “We’re dedicated to supporting global efforts to combat illegal wildlife trade and ensure a safer future for earth’s wildlife and biodiversity. This stunning exhibition reaffirms Dubai Airports’ commitment to conservation and sustainability.”

Griffiths (2nd R) being briefed by Fallows (R) about one of his frames at the gallery Image Credit: Supplied

Beauty and fragility

The exhibition is a visual journey told through two lenses — ‘The 11th Hour’ and ‘Moments in Time’.

The 11th Hour captures the beauty and fragility of endangered species, featuring shots like the ‘flight’ of great white sharks and the presence of Africa’s last tuskers. Moments in Time showcases the planet’s biodiversity through memorable moments in Fallows’ career.

Fallows said: “If a picture is worth a thousand words, I hope the narrative conveyed through these photographs speaks volumes as to the magnificence of the iconic species we share our planet with. It has been my honour to spend a life in their company, and my duty to share this visual journey of creating awareness and inspiring hope through the art of photography.”

Behind the scene stories