Dubai: A Wildlife Tracking System that includes satellite tracking is being used to protect endangered migratory bird species that visit Dubai.
In a social media post, Dubai Municipality said the system has been in place since 2018 to track the birds’ movements and nesting grounds in various protected areas in the emirate.
The endangered migratory bird species visiting Dubai include:
- Northern Wheatear
- Common kestrel
- Lappet-faced vulture
- Greater flamingo
- Egyptian vulture
- Bonelli’s eagle
- Houbara bustard
- Socotra Cormorant