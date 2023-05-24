1. No sugar, no artificial sweetener - what’s the alternative?

UAE doctors address the key question following WHO’s new guideline on non-sugar sweeteners

2. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens to public

The marine life theme park's ticket costs, location, experiences explained

3. Seoul will turn purple to celebrate 10 years of BTS

BTS will release a memoir, titled 'Beyond The Story: in South Korea and the United States

4. Meet the top 10 richest Indian billionaires in the US

4 of the richest American billionaires are of Indian descent

5. Why employees must sign up for unemployment insurance

Pay up to Dh120 to receive up to Dh20,000 monthly if you lose your job or face Dh400 fine

