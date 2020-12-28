It’s not every day you are stopped while cycling by a huge bird, but in the UAE, it can happen. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, discovered this first-hand while indulging in some exercise. As he cycled – on what appears to be on the Al Qudra cycle track – an ostrich ran across his path.
Ostriches, which commonly grow to more than 2 metres, are among the many exotic animals in the Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, which the cycle track runs through.
The incident – startling for both bird and riders - was captured on camera and shared by Sheikh Hamdan on Instagram.