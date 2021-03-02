Ajman: The Ajman Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management Team has mandated some establishments to conduct a weekly PCR test of its employees and download the Al Hosn app.
Within the framework of the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management Team announced its decision asking specific establishments to conduct a regular weekly PCR examination for all their employees, except those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a commitment to download the Al-Hosn application, starting today (March 2).
The decision includes workers in restaurants, cafes, supermarkets, gyms, men’s and women’s salons, labour recruitment offices, food and meal delivery companies and car washrooms.
The inspection and control teams will carry out inspection rounds on the employees three days hence.