Weekend weather shift: Expect temperature changes across the UAE

Dubai: Residents across the UAE can look forward to more pleasant weekends as the hot winds and high temperatures begin to subside. This change is especially noticeable in the eastern parts of the country, where cooler conditions are already taking hold.
The shift in weather was evident in the early hours of Friday, when a thick blanket of fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah. Video footage from storm.ae on Instagram captured the fog enveloping the mountainous regions.
The coming weeks are expected to bring cooler nights and a gradual drop in temperatures. The lowest temperature recorded this morning was 20.8°C in Raknah, Al Ain, at 6.15am UAE Local Time, a sign of the cooling trend.
According to AccuWeather, daytime temperatures will remain around the mid-40s, while the eastern parts of the country will enjoy cooler highs in the mid-30s during the weekend.
Here is the weekend forecast:
Saturday, September 20, 2025 The day will be fair to partly cloudy, with some cloud cover over eastern and northern areas and a slight drop in temperatures. Humidity will increase by night and Sunday morning in some western regions, with a chance of mist or fog. The sea will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday, September 21, 2025 Expect fair to partly cloudy conditions with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the east, which could bring rainfall in the afternoon. Humidity is likely to build up again by night and Monday morning in western areas, possibly leading to mist or fog.
