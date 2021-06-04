Image for illustrative purpose Image Credit: Gulf News archives

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said that the maximum temperature recorded in the UAE today was 51°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2pm, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Over the next few days, residents can expect similar scorching temperatures in coastal and internal areas with humidity levels of 80-90 per cent.

According to NCM: "In the month of June, mean temperatures increase approximately by 2°C to 3°C compared to the month of May. Temperatures will increase, especially in the second half of June. On June 21, which is the day that summer solstice occurs, the Sun’s rays are directly over the tropic of cancer (23.37 degree North), and the country experiences the longest day of the year thus, air temperatures increase over most parts of the country."

Historical weather recordings show that the highest maximum temperature recorded in June was in 2010, when temperatures reached 52.0°C, in Al Yasat, in Abu Dhabi.

The NCM also issued a yellow alert on Friday evening, warning about fog and mist formation and reduced visibility across many parts of the country.

According to the weather alert, foggy weather conditions are expected from 10pm on Friday to 8am on Saturday in these parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be sunny across the country, except along the eastern coast, where low clouds will appear by morning.