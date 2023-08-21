Dubai: UAE residents can expect warm temperatures with cloudy skies and rain expected in the afternoon in some parts of the country on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny and partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast by the morning, in Fujairah, with some rain-bearing clouds formation is expected by the afternoon. Showers are expected in parts of Fujairah.
Residents can expect humidity to increase by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Al Ain. The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially as cloud activity increases, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 24°C. Dubai is currently at 28°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.