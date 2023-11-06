Dubai: Heavy rain hit parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday morning and overcast skies were reported across the UAE.
Residents of Abu Dhabi's Shakhbout, Madinat Al Riyad and Sweihan areas experienced heavy rain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), partly cloudy to cloudy conditions are expected to prevail across the UAE, especially in coastal, northern and eastern parts of the country, such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
Earlier this morning, rain was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain.
The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts as cloud activity is expected to continue till 9pm.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
More rain and cloud activity is expected till Thursday.
More showers are expected on Tuesday in coastal, northern and eastern areas. On Wednesday, showers are expected in scattered areas of the country. On Thursday, residents in eastern and southern areas such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi are expected to experience cloudy skies and rain.
Humidity is expected to be high in the mornings and winds are expected to repeatedly blow at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times, and causing dusty conditions at times.
If you have plans to visit the beach, the conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough.