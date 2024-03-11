Looks like fog season has begun in the UAE. The Met Office has issued red and yellow alerts for fog cover in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and other parts of the country.
According to the weather alert, foggy conditions can last till 10am causing poor visibility on UAE roads.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported fog over Al Shuhada Road in Ras Al Khaimah, Arjan, Al Falah, Al Shamkhah in Abu Dhabi, Mileiha in Sharjah, Al Ain – Abu Dhabi Road, Zayed International Airport, Falaj Al Mualla in Umm Al Quwain, Al Lisaili, Expo in Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.
Motorists urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, the weather will be sunny and partly cloudy and cloudy at times by night over islands and coastal areas. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 23 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 26°C over the mountains.
Relative humidity will be at 60 to 85 per cent in the coastal and islands and 70- to 90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times. According to the NCM: "Winds will be in the Southeast to Northeast direction at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 35km/hr."
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough by Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.