Strong winds and heavy rain hit Al Ain and surrounding UAE regions on Tuesday evening. Videos shared by the the National Center of Meteorology showed rains caused poor visibility on Dubai- Al Ain road.
The NCM also shared an orange and yellow weather alert warning people in Eastern and internal parts of the country to be on the lookout for unstable weather if they head outdoors.
The NCM also shared an alert in Arabic to warn people living in or visiting Eastern parts of the country, to exercise caution in areas prone to flooding.
According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over the southern and eastern parts of the country. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations are usually conducted in when convective clouds are monitored, to enhance rainfall in the region.
The maximum temperature in the country was recorded at 45.7 °C in Sweihan (Alain) at 3pm.
Relative humidity across the country will increase by tonight, hitting 85 per cent in coastal areas. And, rainy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till 7pm tonight in internal parts of Abu Dhabi.