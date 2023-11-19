Sharjah: The Sharjah City Municipality has confirmed that its 993 call centre has activated the emergency plan to deal with rain reports, by increasing the number of employees to deal with all reports quickly and transfer them to the relevant teams in the field.
Friday saw many streets and parking areas flooded with rainwater. The call centre received 872 reports about weather instability.
Khaled bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service at the municipality, confirmed that the proactive plans and quick response of the call centre contributed significantly to controlling rainwater accumulations, as all teams worked through joint coordination according to their roles and sectors that were identified earlier.
Al Suwaidi explained that the call centre works around the clock to achieve “maximum response” and “within record time” to deal with reports, especially rainwater accumulations and what results from weather instability such as fallen trees and other issues.