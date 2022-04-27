Dubai: Moderate rain hit parts of Sharjah and Fujairah on Wednesday evening. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) shared videos of rain in Kalba, an exclave of Sharjah lying on the Gulf of Oman coast.
The NCM also issued yellow and orange weather alerts along the Eastern coast of the country, warning about the formation of convective clouds in the region. Cloudy weather is expected till 8pm tonight.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which usually posts weather videos from around the UAE also posted videos showing rain in Kalba.
According to the NCM, winds are expected to blow dust across the UAE during the day, getting stronger with the formation of clouds. This could reduce horizontal visibility on UAE roads.