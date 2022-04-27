Dubai: It’s a cloudy day for UAE residents with a chance of light rain in some areas on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of rainy convective clouds forming eastwards, such as in Fujairah, by the afternoon and may be associated with light rainfall westwards, such as in Abu Dhabi, by night.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 42°C.
Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf will be generally calm to slightly rough and the Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.