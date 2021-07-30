It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Sunday evening, shared videos and issued weather alerts in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Ajman.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange weather alert, warning about moderate to heavy rainfall in these areas, dut to convective clouds in the region. Meanwhile, strong winds blew dust across other parts of the country including Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over some parts of the UAE and cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Today, the highest temperature in the country was recorded at 47.7°C in Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi.
The weather bureau also warned motorists to beware of driving in valleys and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.
According to the NCM, cloudy weather conditions are expected in this region till 8pm.