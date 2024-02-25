Dubai: Rain lovers in the UAE were in for a treat on Sunday afternoon, with overcast skies across the country by 2pm. Ras Al Khaimah and Khorfakkan were the first to record light showers. Gradually, dense rainy clouds covered many parts of Dubai, too.
Earlier today, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had issued a weather forecast, which said that light to moderate rainfall was expected in many parts of the country, tonight and early tomorrow morning. Around 5 pm, light showers were reported in Hatta and at around 7 pm, a light drizzle was reported at Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai.
The latest weather update from the NCM indicates that there has been light rainfall in several areas across the UAE. In particular, Al Seih, Adhen in Ras Al Khaimah, Wadi Al Helo in Sharjah, Dubai Investments Park (DIP), and Umm Al Sheif in Dubai have all experienced a light drizzle.
Instagram page @storm_ae has also shared videos of light to moderate rainfall over eastern parts of the country.
The National Center of Meteorology has issued alerts due to dust in parts of Al Ain. In certain areas of UAE, the winds can become quite strong and kick up dust, which may lead to dust storms and reduced visibility on the roads.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon, with the NCM warning of strong winds accompanying it. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today was 11.6°C in Jais mountain (Ras Al Khaimah).
On Sunday evening, the Met Office issued yellow alerts indicating rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf.