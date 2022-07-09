Dubai: It's raining in some parts of the UAE. Light rainfall was recorded in Fujairah on Saturday morning.
Instagram page @storm_ae, which shares weather updates across the UAE, shared a video.
In general, the weather will be partly cloudy during the daytime in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah. However, the Eastern part of the country is expected to see cloudy weather along with a chance of rain.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), some clouds appear eastward and may be convective by afternoon over the mountains. Also, temperatures tend to decrease over the Western coastal areas.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39-42°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-38°C, and 29-33°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.