It's raining in some parts of the UAE. Moderate to heavy rainfall was recorded in and around Al Ain on Friday evening. Cloudy to partly weather was reported across the country, especially in Fujairah, Hatta, Khor Fakkan and surrounding areas.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, convective clouds were monitored over the country and cloud seeding operations were conducted over the past few days to enhance rainfall in the region.
The NCM also shared video updates and fresh weather alerts.
According to the NCM, windy weather and rough conditions in the sea are expected to last till 8:00pm tonight.
The weather bureau also cautioned motorists about reduced visibility on the roads. “Winds, reaching 45 km/h at times will cause blowing dust and sand with poor horizontal visibility at times”, said NCM’s weather forecast.
Cloudy weather is expected on Saturday as well, according to the NCM.