It's raining in parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology, on Friday evening, shared videos of rains in Al Ain and Dubai.
According to the NCM, heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of Al Ain, while moderate rainfall was recorded over some internal areas of Dubai.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange weather alert for convective clouds. According to the NCM, convective clouds were monitored over eastern and southern regions of the country by late afternoon. The weather bureau told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations were conducted to enhance rainfall in the region.
Here's a 3-D image of the clouds that formed over the country on Monday evening.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
Rainy and cloudy weather is expected to continue till 8:30pm tonight.