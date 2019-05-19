Light to heavy rain forecast across the UAE until Wednesday

Heavy rain hit many areas of Dubai on Sunday. Video Credit: Sankha Kar/Gulf News

Dubai: Thunderstorms lashed many parts of the UAE on Sunday, with more rain forecast until Wednesday.

The Met office advised motorists to be cautious and to steer clear of wadis and keep umbrellas handy for the next two days with more thunderstorm warnings in parts of the UAE.

The National Centre of Meteorology said rainy weather will continue to affect the UAE until Thursday due to an extension of a surface trough, accompanied with an extension of an upper air trough.

Heavy rain hit many areas of Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf news

Rain lashed the islands and the western tip of the UAE first on Sunday morning moving from Al Ruwais and Al Mirfa in Al Dhafra area to Al Dalma island. The rain clouds began moving inland, bringing heavy showers over Rezeen in the western region.

By afternoon, heavy rain was recorded over Mirbah in Fujairah while moderate to heavy rain was noted in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road and Khorfakkan in Sharjah. Hail was also reported in Wadi Mai in Fujairah on Sunday afternoon.

The areas of Al Shawamekh, Al Mafraq and adjacent areas in Abu Dhabi received moderate rain, while light to moderate rain was recorded in Al Wagan in Al Ain at 3.30pm.

The downpour resulted in heavy run-offs in wadis in Fujairah and Jebel Hafeet, prompting flooding concerns near roads.

The highest recorded rainfall was in Al Farfar Mountain with 53.8mm as of 8am on Sunday.

On Monday, convective clouds could bring light to moderate rain across the country but rain with lightning and thunder are forecast over the northern, eastern and southern borders of the UAE particularly in Jebel Jais, Fujairah, Al Ain, and Al Quaa.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, thundershowers could still affect some internal and eastern areas.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution as visibility will be poor in areas where there is cloud activity with moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds in general, freshening at times, whipping up dust and sand from Monday until Wednesday. Wind gusts could reach 50km/h inland.