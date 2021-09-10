Dubai: Get your umbrellas out if you are heading to the internal parts of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ajman as rainy conditions prevailed there on late Friday afternoon.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers. In some areas, UAE residents experienced heavy rain combined with strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of the UAE, such as Fujairah’s Masafi and Sharjah’s Kalba areas. A yellow alert was issued due to convective cloud formation, warning residents of rainy conditions on the roads.
Cloud formation is also expected on Saturday and over the next week, especially in the eastern region of the UAE.