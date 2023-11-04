Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain was reported in Fujairah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and internal parts of Sharjah.
Light showers were recorded in some parts of Dubai, including Al Marmoom and Al Lisalli on Saturday afternoon.
The UAE weather bureau has also shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over eastern parts of the country.
Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy associated with some rain-bearing clouds especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon, with the NCM warning of strong winds accompanying it. Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 20 – 35, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The NCM said that the lowest temperature recorded over the country today was 14.2°C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah).
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea.