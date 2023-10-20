Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi and Dubai are advised to be careful on the roads as the Met office has issued a fog alert in some parts of the capital and Dubai.
The weather bureau has issued yellow fog alert in Abu Dhabi and Dubai until 9am.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 37 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 37°C in the coastal areas and islands and 24 to 28°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 19.5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 41.3°C in Bada Dafas in Dhafra region at 1.30pm.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas coastal and internal areas. Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust in the Southeast to Northwest direction at the speed 10 – 20 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to decrease, Expect rainfall in the eastern part of the country,