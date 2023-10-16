Finding a job in the UAE

If you have found a job already, your employer will handle most of the paperwork for you. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.

There are different ways in which you can find a job in the UAE while you are not in the country. Local recruitment agencies in your country of residence may help you find a suitable opening, or you can directly apply to UAE-based organisations through their websites.

If you have found a job already, your employer will handle most of the paperwork for you. To get your work permit, the first step is to get an entry visa. For citizens of many countries, this can be issued pre-arrival or you can get an on-arrival visa if you belong to these countries.

Once you are in the UAE, your employer can apply for a residence visa and a labour card within the first 60 days of arriving in the country.

Work permit application

Your employer will submit a list of required documents for your work permit application:

• A copy of your passport (valid for at least six months)

• A visa application form

• A passport sized photo

• Your entry permit (the visa on which you entered the UAE)

• Three copies of your employment contract

• Education certificates, plus any professional qualifications

• A copy of the trade licence

What costs should my UAE employer be expected to cover in relation to my employment in the UAE?

UAE law requires your employer to pay the costs of your recruitment and deployment. These include any fees paid to a private recruitment agency that is accredited by the government of your country, the costs of the issuance of an entry visa and travel to the UAE, and the costs of post-arrival processing requirements such as medical tests in the UAE and the issuance of your residency permit.

What should I expect to sign before I start work in the UAE?

Ask your recruiter for a copy of the job offer and keep it with you in a safe place. Picture used for illustrative purposes only.