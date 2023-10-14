Dubai: If you are a learner at a driving school in Dubai, did you know that you can rate your instructor at the end of each class? Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has a service on its app that helps learners provide feedback on their learning experience, with the aim of improving the performance of driving instructors at driving schools licensed by RTA.
Here is how you can use the service.
How to rate your driving instructor’s teaching skills
1. Download the ‘RTA Dubai Drive’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices.
2. Log in as a guest and then under ‘Drivers Licensing’ tab, click on ‘Learner’s Journey’.
3. Enter your traffic file number (eight digit number provided when you get your learning permit)
4. Click on the ‘View Details’ icon.
5. Then click on ‘Give feedback to instructor’.
The app will then provide you with the name of the driving institute and the instructor, after which you can rate your learning experience on a five star rating system.
You can also add additional comments at the end.
When RTA launched this service in 2020, they said that the rating will encourage instructors to improve the quality of training and also reflect on the annual assessment of the driving instructor.