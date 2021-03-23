Dubai: UAE residents can expect clear skies with warm temperatures and humid conditions today, especially at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy in the UAE.
Temperatures are expected to gradually rise. The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 21 °C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Wednesday, with a probability of mist formation over internal areas like parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The relative humidity is currently at 81 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman sea.
Warm conditions with a rise in temperatures and humidity are expected in the coming few days, till the weekend.