Dubai: It’s going to be a warm day with cloud formation in the eastern region of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear to partly cloudy in the UAE, especially in the east like in the emirate of Fujairah.
Hazy conditions in the west, like in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, have been reported.
Temperatures are expected to be warm and it’s expected to be especially hot during daytime. The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s to low 40s on average, going up to 41°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
The relative humidity is currently at 36 per cent across the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air gradually, especially in Abu Dhabi by Sunday morning. Those who suffer from allergies should take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the sea are expected to be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slightly rough in the Oman Sea.