Residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies across the UAE.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy at times over some areas.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 38°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 19-23°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-35°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Friday was 38.6°C in Dibba (Fujairah) at 1.30 pm.
Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Humidity will be moderate at 55-75 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.