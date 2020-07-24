UAE residents can expect a warm day with dusty and sandy conditions, along with partly cloudy skies. Some areas might receive rainfall too.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast during the morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward, and over some Western areas by afternoon, may be associated with some rainfall.”
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust and sand.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be 29-33°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 18 – 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 45-65 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.