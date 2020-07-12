Dubai: UAE residents can expect a hot and sunny day with partly cloudy skies in the southern and eastern region.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah. The clouds may become convective by the afternoon.
Conditions are also expected to be dusty and sandy.
Due to hazy conditions, if you are driving, take all precautions and follow traffic regulations as visibility on the road can be reduced.
The temperatures are expected to be in the 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 33 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm getting slightly rough at times.