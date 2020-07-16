Dubai: Planning to go outdoors today? You might want to pack an umbrella.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be looking partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds forming in the eastern, like Fujairah, and southern, like Abu Dhabi, regions of the UAE.
These may maybe be associated with some rainfall.
The humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and Friday morning, over some coastal and internal areas, especially northwards.
The temperatures are expected to be in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 36 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.