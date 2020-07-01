It’s going to be a warm day for UAE residents with a chance of rainfall in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies are going to be clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards and southwards like Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. The low clouds may become convective by the afternoon with a chance of rainfall.
The eastern region will see a gradual increase in temperatures as the day progresses.
The humidity is expected to increase during night approaches and Thursday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation, especially over some western areas.
The NCM has called on drivers to take all precautions and follow traffic regulations due to reduced visibility, from 4am till 8am.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CCFEWJhKp8Z/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 34 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.