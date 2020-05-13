Dusty conditions in Dubai. Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/Gulf News

UAE weather: UAE residents can expect dusty and partly cloudy conditions across the UAE this morning.

Dusty conditions have been prevalent this week over some parts of the country. The NCM issued a yellow alert for residents yesterday, asking them to beware of hazy conditions.

In general, moderate to rough Northwesterly winds, will be blowing over parts of the UAE on Wednesday, causing blowing dust and sand, which could further hamper visibility.

The winds will be blowing at a speed of 20 – 35km/h reaching 50 km/hr. If you’re driving then we ask residents to take precautions and avoid speeding. The NCM issued an orange-yellow warning for those residets heading towards the coast to stay alert for strong winds and rough sea conditions.

Seas are looking very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to moderate in Oman Sea