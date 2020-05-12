The sea will be rough to very rough

Weathermen have issued yellow alerts in the early hours of the day due to waves reaching up to eight feet in height. Image Credit: File

UAE residents can expect strong winds and dusty weather across the emirates.



According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is going to be dusty and partly cloudy with a gradual decrease in temperatures today.

We can expect some moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility over some areas.

Weather condition today Image Credit: NCM

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea. The wave height will reach 6-8 / 10 feet offshore due to fresh and strong winds reaching 60 km/hour.

Sea state Image Credit: NCM

Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.