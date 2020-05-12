UAE residents can expect strong winds and dusty weather across the emirates.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is going to be dusty and partly cloudy with a gradual decrease in temperatures today.
We can expect some moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility over some areas.
The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea. The wave height will reach 6-8 / 10 feet offshore due to fresh and strong winds reaching 60 km/hour.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 22 °C.