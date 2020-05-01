High temperatures across the emirates are going to be between 37°C to 43°C.

The magnificent Burj Khalifa stands tall amidst the lightning and thunder in Dubai skies Image Credit: Antonin-Kelian-Kallouche / Gulf News

UAE weather: Residents in the UAE can expect thunderstorm like conditions over some parts of the UAE, on Friday, May 1.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), rainfall might occur over some areas in the UAE and this rain will be accompanied by thunder and lightning. If you’re heading outdoors then we advise residents to take precautions and carry an umbrella.

The NCM issued a yellow-orange warning for residents to be prepared for “hazardous weather event” and requested people to comply with the advice issued by authorities.

Additionally, your day is looking hazy and dusty. Strong winds might blow over parts of the UAE, at a speed of 22 to 32km/hr and these winds can carry blowing dust with it, affecting visibility. If you’re driving in particular, residents are urged to be careful to avoid accidents.

Seas will be moderate to rough today. High temperatures across the emirates are going to be between 37°C to 43°C.