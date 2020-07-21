UAE residents can expect a warm day with partly cloudy skies.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of some convective clouds formation East and Southward by afternoon.”
The NCM also said, residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 48 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 30-34°C. A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 50-65 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-80 percent.
The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea