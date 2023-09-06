Dubai: If you are heading out take precautions as high temperatures and dusty conditions are expected on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be sunny to partly cloudy. Low clouds are expected to appear over the eastern coast, in Fujairah.
Temperatures are expected to increase expected over some coastal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 33°C with hazy skies.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and Thursday morning over western areas, such as parts of Abu Dhabi.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times. The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be moderately calm.