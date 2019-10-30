Relative humidity is currently around 85 per cent in the UAE

Dubai: It’s generally going to be a sunny day with some clouds showing up across the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards, like in Fujairah. These clouds may become convective with time.

The relative humidity is currently around 85 per cent in the UAE.

The highest recorded temperature yesterday, October 29, was 40.5 °C over Saih Al Salem area in Dubai.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of about 38 km/h.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead, getting sunnier as the weekend gets closer.