Dubai: It's going to be a hot and humid day with blowing dust in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Clouds are expected to appear in the afternoon in these areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 38 °C ‐ 42 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 90 per cent.