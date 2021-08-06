Planning to head outdoors this weekend? Don't forget your sunscreens and umbreallas as hot and sunny weather will continue across the emirates. However, cloudy weather in some areas might cause scattered rainfal at times.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 33 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 48.1 °C in Hamim (Al Dhafrah region) at 14.30 UAE local time
The weather bureau has reported foggy conditions over some parts of Abu Dhabi. Motorists driving in these areas should be careful as the deterioration in horizontal visibility may drop even further at times over some coastal areas, until 8am today.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of mist formation.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.