UAE residents can expect sunny, hazy, and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 43 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 42.1 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 16.00 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.