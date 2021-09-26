UAE residents can expect sunny, hazy, and partly cloudy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime. Temperatures tend to decrease.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38 and 42 °C. And, the lowest will be between 24 and 29 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 44.4 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 13.30 UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.